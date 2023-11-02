Labour on the Campus Career Fair prepares students for post-secondary planning

Resume writing, resources for employment opportunities and much more were available to hundreds of private and public high school students and other youngsters at ‘Labour on the Campus’, a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Labour and Public Service and the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training.

The Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of Labour and Public Service officially launched ‘Labour on the Campus’, a spin-off of ‘Labour on the Blocks’ at the Andre Rodgers Stadium, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Minister Glover-Rolle informed the young people that the government wants to ensure that the ‘Labour on the Campus’ initaitive provides them with opportunities to expose them to tertiary level education, scholarships and career training through offerings including the Job Readiness Preparation at the National Training Agency and certificate programmes at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute.

“This event speaks volumes to our commitment at our ministries, our teams and of course our administration in taking corrective steps towards the right direction for our young people, for the Bahamian educational system and for our employment market. This is what I call a trail blazing initiative and an example of what can be achieved through collaborative efforts of government partners,” said Minister Glover-Rolle.

“The Government of The Bahamas has made a public commitment to provide good governance which includes enhancing our institutions, strengthening our labour market and empowering our people. Today, the Ministry of Labour and Public Service alongside the Ministry of Education, Technical & Vocational Training has what innovative, collaborative government initiative looks like.”

She thanked the organizers of the event and reaffirmed her support to reducing the level of unemployment in The Bahamas and working with all stakeholders in the labour market to ensure that Bahamians are first in The Bahamas and that the young people are prepared for success.

The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training told the students that they are each unique, gifted, beautiful and powerful.

“Wherever you decide to go at the end of this journey in high school, I want you to go with confidence, hold your head high and make your presence felt on this planet.

“Some of you might go to university, some might go straight into the work place; some may start your own business, whatever it is I want you to have the courage to think outside the box, break new ground, ‘cut down the bush’ and make your plans a reality,” she said.

Among those attending the event were A. Robert Farquharson, Director of Labour and Dominique McCartney Russell, Acting Director of Education.Following the opening ceremony students toured the various booths representing government and private organizations on display at the Career Fair.

More photo highlights below: