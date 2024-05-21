Labour on the Blocks 2.0 held in Sea Breeze

Eight Bahamians received job contracts on the spot at the Labour on the Block 2.0 event held in the Sea Breeze constituency. Member of Parliament Leslia Brice and Team LB teamed up with the Department of Labour to present the power-packed job fair on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Sadie Curtis Primary School.

According to The Department of Labour, there were 465 applicants, 390 second interviews and 8 signed contracts on the spot. The event was held from 9am to 3pm and featured more than a dozen companies taking applications, including Island House, MSC Ocean Cay; John Bull; Norwegian Cruise Line; Aetos Holdings Ltd; Colina; Oasis Marketplace; Tropix Shipping; Perfect Day at Coco Cay; and Bank of The Bahamas.

Over the next two to three weeks, Department of Labour officials will follow up with these various companies to finalize the total number of applicants hired.

“Our communities are stronger when our people have the opportunities they need to take care of themselves and their families and live a good life,” said MP Brice.

“Our communities are safer when people are gainfully employed, constructively using their time and talents. Community engagement is important to me and we hope that by hosting this job fair demonstrates a commitment to supporting the local community and economy by bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.”

Mrs. Brice gave special thanks to Simone Thurston and her team at the Department of Labour for teaming up with Team LB and the Sea Breeze constituency to host a successful event, which ios expected to reap rewards for Sea Breeze residents and other residents in New Providence for a long time to come.

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below: