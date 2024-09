The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle assured the public of the government’s commitment to protect Bahamian workers while appearing on The Rundown talk show on Tuesday evening. Glover-Rolle said, “we’re taking a very proactive approach to labour. Our administration speaks to one of Bahamianization, ensuring that we’re protecting our workers […]