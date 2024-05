The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit, in collaboration with Sysco Bahamas and Osprey Construction Company Ltd., hosted a ‘Labour Gives Back’ event, Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Department of Labour’s Rosetta Street location, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, giving away 100 care packages to job seekers in need.

