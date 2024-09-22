Kris Kristofferson’s Caribbean Inspiration 

News Americas, New York, NY, September 30, 2024: As the world mourns the passing of country music legend Kris Kristofferson, few may realize that the icon paid tribute to the Caribbean in two significant ways during his career.

FLASHBACK – Singer Kris Kristofferson performs onstage during Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at Golden Gate Park on October 1, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

One tribute can be found in the lyrics of his song “Castaway” from the ironically titled Feeling Mortal album, while the other was a Caribbean-flavored duet with Rita Coolidge, his wife from 1973 to 1980, called “A Song I’d Like to Sing,” featured on their album Full Moon.

Kristofferson, known for his trailblazing music career and memorable role in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, passed away on September 28, 2024, at the age of 88. Reports indicate he was surrounded by family, though no cause of death has been confirmed. The celebrated singer-songwriter had announced his retirement in 2021 after gradually stepping away from the spotlight.

One month before his passing, Kristofferson listed his ranch on Northern California’s Mendocino Coast for $17.2 million. Known for writing songs that “come from the soul,” Kristofferson’s work resonated deeply with fans, offering poetic reflections on life, loss, and love.

He also made a name for himself on the silver screen, starring in films such as Blade (1998) as vampire hunter Abraham Whistler, and in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), where he played the love interest of Ellen Burstyn’s character. In 2016, Kristofferson was diagnosed with Lyme Disease after initially being misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, causing significant memory loss. His wife, Lisa Meyers, revealed that treatment for Lyme Disease dramatically improved his condition, although he continued to have both good and bad days.

Kristofferson’s connection to the Caribbean can be seen in the lyrics of his song Castaway, where he paints a vivid image of “sailing on the Caribbean sea” and spotting a “little fishing vessel drifting aimlessly,” mirroring the feeling of being lost and adrift.

Lyrics from “Castaway” by Kris Kristofferson: “One day as I was sailing on the Caribbean SeaI spied a little fishing vessel drifting aimlesslyHer sails were torn and tattered, and her wheel was spinning freeI told myself that little boat sure looks a lot like me…”

His tribute to the Caribbean through both music and lyrics offers a glimpse into his creative soul, as he weaved the region’s imagery into his work.

Kristofferson was also an activist who supported immigrants’ rights and other causes, including workers’ and farmers’ rights. He was inspired by Cesar Chavez’s work defending immigrant workers and became a supporter of the United Farm Workers (UFW). Kristofferson said that farm workers are essential and deserve help because they are paid so little. He believed that as an artist, it was his duty to speak out for the causes he cared about. Kristofferson was also known for his 1989 album Third World Warrior, which focused on Central America and the effects of US policy in the region.

Kris Kristofferson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lisa Meyers, and his eight children: Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly, and Blake.

