Kranium & Tory Lanez’s “We Can” Certified Silver In The UK

Dancehall artist Kranium is celebrating another milestone for his hit song “We Can,” which is now certified Silver in the United Kingdom.

The song, which is a collaboration with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, was released in 2016 and has gone on to be among Kranium’s more successful tracks. On Saturday, the artist shared the announcement with fans.

“Another plaque for the wall …I don’t do clouts or co-signs I make classics at my own pace .. big up the fans and btw another one is on the way!! #kranium #dancehall #newyork #history,” he captioned a photo of the song’s cover.

The certification was awarded on Friday (Mar 24.) by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales and streaming equivalent of 200,000 units. The song itself is among a few dancehall songs which have gone on to be commercially successful. Widely popular in Canada due to support from Lanez’s fan base, the song received gold certification in Canada in November 2021 after selling 400,000 or more units.

The latest certification for “We Can” add to Kranium’s growing number of bestselling songs which includes the chart-topper- “Nobody Has to Know’ which is certified platinum in Canada (2021) and certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2019 while it is certified Silver in the UK (2021).

He also has a song called “Can’t Believe,” which was certified gold in 2020.

On his Instagram Story, he also had a message, “Don’t Size Up,” to caption the certification announcement.

Kranium recently released his new EP, ‘In Too Deep,’ where he seemingly gave the formula for making successful hit music.

“Every time I create a record, I think of the obstacles of being a dancehall artist. That alone gives me enough confidence to relax and make sure that I’m putting out something that makes sense for everybody to enjoy,” he said in an interview promoting the work.