KPS Student wins Grade Six writing competition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Zahndra Roberts of the Kingstown Preparatory School emerged winner of the Grade Six Writing Competition yesterday.

Kajj Murray of the Windsor Primary School placed second while third was Crystal Webb of the Evesham Methodist School.

The students received their winning trophies and prizes at a closing ceremony of the competition at the Frenches House yesterday.

Outstanding performers in the competition’s preliminary round were also recognized and awarded prizes.

Crystal Webb received the award for the best persuasive piece in the preliminary round.

Jeniah Carr of the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) School received the award for the best descriptive piece in the preliminary round.

There was a tie for the best expository piece in the preliminary round between Xavontea Deane of the Lower Bay Inc. School, and Tyra Danzine of the Questelles Government School.

Keyron Huggins of the Gomea Methodist School captured the award for the best piece of narrative writing in the preliminary round.

Ten finalists took part in the finals of the competition which was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education and Hodder Education.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com