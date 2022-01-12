Korean automakers outsold Honda in the US for the first time

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)In 2021, Honda was outsold in the United States by the combined forces of two South Korean brands, Hyundai and Kia. Taken together, the two Seoul-based brands ranked fifth in US sales, delivering 1,439,497 cars, trucks and minivans. Japan-based Honda sold 1,309,222.

Looking at just these mainstream brands, Hyundai and Kia outsold Honda by more than 130,000 vehicled, the first time the combined brands have outsold Honda. If their respective luxury brands are included — Hyundai’s Genesis and Honda’s Acura — the margin is much narrower, just 22,000 sales, but the Korean brands still come out slightly ahead. These sales figures were supplied by the automakers.

For Kia, it was the first time the brand ever sold more than 700,000 vehicles in one year. Hyundai set a record for retail sales — meaning excluding sales to fleet customers — and increased its market share by eight-tenths of a percentage point.

It might seem odd to compare two automakers with just one, but Hyundai and Kia are closely related. Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai’s parent company, owns a controlling interest in Kia, and the two companies share a lot of engineering in their various models. In the United States, Kia and Hyundai operate as two distinct companies with different US headquarters and executives, different dealerships and even different factories — Kia builds cars in Georgia while Hyundai has a factory in Alabama. But, taking a global view, they are like two members of the same family.

Larger SUVs, like the Kia Telluride, have helped change perceptions of the Kia and Hyundai brands.

Both brands have come a long way from their former identities as purveyors of just basic transportation for the budget conscious. It hasn’t been quite a steady climb, though. The two brands’ combined market share came close to Honda’s a decade ago, according to data from the automotive website Edmunds.com, but the gap opened up again before the Korean brands surged over the past few years to finally pass Honda.

