Koffee’s “Gifted” Debut At No. 2 On Billboard With 3.5K Units Sold First Week

Koffee once again taste Billboard success with Gifted.

The Grammys have come and gone with its fair share of controversy, but nothing is controversial about Grammy kid Koffee’s debut at number two on the Reggae Billboards charts with her feel-good album Gifted.

Indeed music lovers raised a ‘toast’ to the 21-year-old’s steady ascension in reggae at a time when the entertainment industry is plagued with mix-up, messiness, meltdown, and not to mention mediocrity. Mikayla Simpson has done a great job staying away from all the drama and just focusing on her music which has paid off handsomely as Gifted has already sold in excess of over 188,000 units in the United States, thanks to her previous.

The album dropped on March 25, and according to sales tracker Luminate, former P-MRC Data, Koffee’s ten-track masterpiece produced 3,500 equivalent units from sales and streaming. This was boosted by the availability of an 18-track deluxe edition which included the UK gold-selling smash hit “Toast.” It also boasts “Rapture” and “W” featuring Gunna, which are both certified silver in the United Kingdom.

According to Luminate data, Gifted moved 700 traditional album sales within its first week of release, as well as 99,600 in digital song sales. In addition to the 700 in pure album sales, there were 700 copies in digital song sales, 3,290,800 in on-demand audio streams, and 469,500 in on-demand video streams. All figures were rounded off to the nearest 100. This is Koffee’s second entry on the weekly sales and streaming Reggae album chart as her EP Rapture debuted at number one three years ago on March 30, 2019, and would eventually go on to win her the Grammy award.

From the new album, the most streamed songs were “Lockdown”, “Shine”, “West Indies”, “Pull Up”, and the title track “Gifted”. The album is a surprising stand-alone for such a young artiste as Koffee chose to ‘shine’ on her own and pass on any possible collaborations though the album featured several producers, including rapper Kendrick Lamar, Dane Ray, and JAES. Gifted also did well on the Billboard Heatseekers Album charts, debuting at number eleven.

While “Gifted” sits nicely in the number two position, Bob Marley’s Legend remained undefeated on top of the Reggae chart, sitting there for 117th consecutive weeks. Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: Bombastic is at number three; Sean Paul’s “Dutty Classics Collection” holds the number four spot, while Shenseea’s “Alpha” rounds out the top five.

Koffee is looking to win her second Grammy award, with Gifted being eligible for consideration for the 2023 Grammys. She will likely have competition from other artistes in the reggae and dancehall space, eyeing the upcoming Grammys, including Sean Paul, who is gearing up to release his next album, Scorcha. Shenseea also recently released her debut project, Alpha, which was also released in the eligibility window. Popcaan, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, are all also readying new albums, due this year.