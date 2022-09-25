Kodak Black Says He Was About To Sign LottaCash Desto Before Her Death

Kodak Black shares a DM conversation he had between him and late rapper LottaCash Desto following her untimely death.

Desto was shot and killed yesterday morning in Houston in a drive-by shooting incident while she was driving a Porsche Macan SUV. Two other persons in the vehicle were shot and injured in the incident. As the hip hop community mourns the death of the rising rapper, Kodak Black is paying homage in his own unique way by sharing their last conversation.

“DAM @lottacashdesto I WAS WORKIN OUT A KRAZY DEAL FA SHAWTY THIS SH** BACK TO BACK @pnbrock Brought Some Pain To Me @lottacashdesto Brought Me Confusion! @ This Point @bet I NEED MY DAM AWARD DEST WAS FINNA STEP THRU WIT ME DAWG! SHE WAS BOUT TO SIGN TO ME FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER,” Kodak wrote using all caps.

The Pompano Beach rapper added that he was about to give her a big record deal and even bought her a lime green Corvette as a welcome bonus.

“I WAS GONE DROP A BAG ON HER PUT SOME MO ICE ON HER AND GET HER A LIME GREEN VETTE 2023 BUT WRAP IT A LIL MO GRIMY THEN THE PICTURE,” he wrote in all caps. “SMH I AINT REALLY KNOW LIL ONE LIKE DAT BUT ITS JUST FUCKED UP PERIOD TO LOSE HER TO THE STREETS RANDOMLY LIKE DAT.”

Kodak Black is taking precautions regarding his safety, particularly in light of the recent murder of Philly rapper PnB Rock who was shot and killed in Inglewood last week. The Los Angeles Police Department has theorized that the rapper’s social media posts were seen by his killer, and his girlfriend’s post of the location was also shared publicly.

The police have warned that persons take precautions not to share their location or addresses online as criminals were using social media to profile and target their victims.

Among those who had reacted to PnB Rock‘s death was Kodak, who recalled his relationship with the rapper and also called out the late rapper’s child’s mother for sharing the location pin.

The rapper appeared incensed in a recent video after he caught a fan live-streaming him and revealing not only his location but take videos of his car on Monday night.

During an Instagram Live session, the rapper can be heard going off on someone for recording him and dropping his location.

“Aye, check it out, man. Don’t record me, bro. What you doing?” Kodak can be heard asking the person who can’t be seen on Live due to the darkness of night as he scolds the fan about PnB Rock’s death.

Kodak Black is not the only rapper who has taken account of Rock’s killing. Many other celebrities have cautioned their fans and other celebs to be careful and not share information.

In the meantime, the LAPD is yet to arrest anyone in the murder of Rock, although they have suggested that a shooter and a getaway driver were involved in the killing. The late rapper was shot and killed during a robbery attempt while at Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles in the Inglewood area on September 12.