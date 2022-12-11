Kloth Pop Up Shop & Expo a success on its return Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Kloth Pop Up Shop and Expo returned this year with more vendors and patrons.

The one-day exhibition which allows local businesses to promote and sell their products had over 120 vendors this year at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

Speaking to Loop News, organiser and founder of Kloth Pop Up Shop and Expo, Khadija Millar revealed that they received over 300 requests from local businesses. Despite a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kloth Pop Up Shop and Expo returned bigger than ever.

“Of course, you can’t hold everybody but we had the interest of almost 300 vendors wanting to showcase their products and services so we see an increase in the request for vendors and for sponsorship as well as attendees,” she remarked.

“We weren’t able to have an event in 2021 because of COVID-19. We found that it was kind of difficult to be able to have events where you interact, you have to touch products and you have to be in person – 2022 was really the comeback for the event,” Millar added.

Millar indicated 2022 was a ‘comeback’ for Kloth Pop Up Shop and Expo, but this also applied to the small businesses that were adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“The last two years was pretty hard for small businesses. Businesses essentially came to a halt for most people and these expos were pretty much a comeback. People were excited to come back and showcase their products and services at the event, being able to interact with their customers again, [and] being able to at least sell the products.”

The expo featured various diverse businesses, from makeup and cosmetics to accessories to desserts to ornaments. Saturday’s event was the perfect opportunity for patrons to pop in and do their holiday shopping.

Several of the booths were also sponsored by the Barbados Trust Fund and the National Cultural Foundation.

