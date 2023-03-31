Kiwanis ‘K-Kids’ Essay Winners pay a courtesy call on the Governor General

Pictured from left: D’Angelo Ferguson Jr., 3rd place winner, Cleveland Eneas Primary School; Kiana Wilkinson, 1st place winner, Cleveland Eneas Primary School; Kelly Hanna, Lt. Governor/Kiwanis Club; H.E. Sir Cornelius A. Smith; D’Andra Davis, K-Kids District Administrator; and Kriston Rolle, 2nd place winner, St. Anne’s School. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith received the District Administrator for K-Kids Bahamas Kiwanis along with students in the programme who participated and won in their ‘Celebrating 50 Years of Independence. One Nation, Our Legacy, Our Future’ essay competition in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

From: Bahamas Information Services