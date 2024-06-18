King’s Birthday Honours 2024

Her Excellency, The Most Honourable Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, O.N., DCMG, is pleased to advise that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously recognized the exemplary services and contributions to the People of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and on the occasion of the King’s 2024 Birthday Honours has conferred the following Chivalry of Award:

KNIGHT BACHELOR Kt.❖ Mr. Gerald (Gerry) Deveaux for services to humanity and for entertainment

COMPANION OF THE MOST DISTINGUISHED ORDER OF ST. MICHAEL AND ST. GEORGE (CMG)❖ Mrs. Marsha Nicole Campbell (Secretary to the Cabinet) For Services to the Public❖ Dr. Franklin Walkine for service to Public Health