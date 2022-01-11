Kim Kardashian Happy Kanye West Dating A Fan Of Hers Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian has been showing the public that she is done and over her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West and now we’re learning she is happy he is moving on with actress Julia Fox who she calls a fan.

Now, new reports are suggesting that the Skims mogul is not only moving on but is also happy that Kanye is now dating Julia Fox.

According to TMZ, Kim was happy to learn that the actress was a fan of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and would “much rather him being with her than a hater.”

The report comes following news that Fox considered herself to be a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashian-Jenner series. The admission was made during an episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast back in December last year, approximately one month before the “Uncut Gems” actress started dating Kanye.

“I have been watching “Keeping Up” since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing,” she told co-host Niki Takesh.

Kim Kardashian is fascinated by the fact that Julia admires her show. The report adds that “if her relationship with Ye continues to grow and Julia comes around the kids, it will make co-parenting easier if everyone gets along.”

Kim and Kanye have been in the process of getting a divorce for almost a year, after six years of marriage and four children together.

The rather festive splitting up journey has landed with the two moving into separate relationships that have kept them on the wagging tongues of the media.

While Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ, is happy about Kanye’s new love interest, it is not entirely clear if Kanye, who has been making efforts to get his family back together, shares the same sentiments about Pete Davidson.

Kim went public with the SNL star in December last year and has since been spotted in the Bahamas on a romantic trip. Kim and Pete have also been testing the media’s palates with a bit of PDA.

Kanye West, on the other hand, captured his second date with Julia in a full-blown, steamy photoshoot, in which he styled the 31-year-old actress in various looks.

The two met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida, and kicked things off with romantic dates in an effort to get to know each other better.

Although Julia has openly gushed about her relationship with the rapper, reports are that Kanye West is still trying to reignite flames with his estranged wife.

As the journey continues with the ex-couple, fans are anticipating the outcome, with many hoping that the family will be reunited while others are looking forward to the finalizing of the divorce.