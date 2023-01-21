Killings in Tunapuna, Laventille take murder toll to 32

Black Immigrant Daily News

Murder victim Jomo Drayton –

TWO men were declared dead at hospital in two separate killings between Friday night and Saturday morning.

In the most recent of the two, Kenton Felix was declared dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Saturday morning.

Police said Felix, 28, of Pump Trace, Laventille was found bleeding near his home at about 10 am. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Hours earlier, Jomo Drayton, of Walter Lane, Tunapuna was chased by two men and shot dead.

Police said at about 7.30 pm on Friday night, the 35-year-old was at the corner of Walter Lane and Tunapuna Road when he was shot repeatedly. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead.

Investigators recovered 31 spent 9mm casings at the scene.

Police gave no motive for the killings which raised the murder toll to 32 for the year.

There were 38 murders for the same period last year.

