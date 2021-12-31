Keyshia Ka’oir Ready For Baby No. 2 With Gucci Mane: “I Need Anotha One”

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis says she is ready for another baby with Gucci Mane.

The Jamaican entrepreneur and her husband welcomed their first child together, Ice Davis, in December last year. A year after giving birth, Keyshia Ka’oir is having baby fever. On Thursday (December 30), she shared some throwback pregnancy photos while alerting Gucci Mane that she is ready to go for another baby.

“Ayeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one!!! #ImissBeingPreggo #IWas9monthsHere #BabyIce,” she wrote while the Atlanta rapper responded saying, “Ok [heart emoji].”

Some fans thought she was pregnant again, with one person commenting, “Oh sis you scared me I thought you was pregnant again.”

Ka’oir responded saying, “lol I wish.”

Keyshia Ka’oir is getting dragged for being materialistic and insensitive after sharing news of her $1 million “push present” from her husband, Gucci Mane. The two recently welcomed baby Ice Davis, their first child, together to the family. The Davis’ have shared many moments of gifts and sharing presents, including giant gold chains and matching bracelets and luxury vehicles to family members. However, it seems their fans have had enough of the bragging couple.

The model and entrepreneur wife of rapper Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share the news on her stories “my husband just gave me $1M for my push present! WTH,” she posted along with the gift emoji and the feeling loved, crying, and fake angry emojis.

However, Fans didn’t hold back on what they thought of the move, with many calling it classless and gauche.

“Man, they the most materialistic couple I ever seen,” one person commented on a Shaderoom screenshot of the post.

Another person said, “and you announced it because just like your fashions, you’re tacky.”

Others reminded Keyshia that the world was experiencing a pandemic and people were facing untold hardships. “I’m still waiting on my stimulus,” one said. Another said, “these celebrities with the constanttt flexing in the middle of a pandemic are… tone deaf.”

“Keyshia not rn okay…some people are waiting on $600 to get by. Read the room chile,” another person addressed Ka’oir.

Meanwhile, others found it funny as they commented that a “push present was a rich person thing.”

Yet, others referenced Gucci refusing to financially support his disabled son from another relationship where the child is receiving Section 8 government benefits for disability and he and his child’s mother fighting in court where documents say Gucci doesn’t want to give the mother more than $200 a month for child maintenance. Many criticized the rapper for being a deadbeat and being materialistic.