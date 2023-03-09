Kevin Gates, 50 Cent, Fat Joe Defends Eminem From Melle Mel’s Comment

Controversial rapper Kevin Gates is defending Eminem as not only one of the greatest rappers alive, but he believes he’s earned every stripe and is not a result of white privilege.

There’s arguably a lot of political correction going on in the world, especially as it relates to race relations, but Kevin Gates doesn’t think that Eminem’s success is because of his whiteness.

Gates was speaking to TMZ in response to statements by Melle Mel that Eminem’s hip-hop acceptance has to do with him being the only white rapper to rise to the top. While at Rolling Loud California, says Eminem’s track “Stan,” released in 2000, proves why he’s earned the top spot among the greatest rappers ever.

“Obviously he’s a capable rapper. If you was talking about sales he sold more than everybody. If you was talking about rhyme style ok he got rhyme style, but he’s white. He’s white. If Eminem was another n***a like the rest of us, would he’d be top 5 on that list when a n***ga who can rhyme just as good as him is 35… he’s white,” Melle Mel said.

Kevin Gates

Melle Mel was placed at No. 48 on Billboard’s 50 best rapper list recently released, while Eminem made the cut at No. 5. Among his peers, Eminem is named No. 1 for quite a few like 50 Cent and Dr. Dre.

In the meantime, Kevin Gates doesn’t think Mel’s opinion has merit, at least in his view as he regards people as ‘real or fake’ rather than ‘black or white.’

The talk about Eminem’s position in hip-hop has always been controversial. Still, several top rappers lists released annually by various publications like Rolling Stone, etc., all name the Detroit rapper among the best artists and often rank him top 5 when it comes to rap music.

Despite all of the commentary, Eminem has not reacted to any, and he continues to move in silence.

Fat Joe and Papoose are also among the rappers who disagrees with Melle Mel and defends Eminem as a top tier rapper regardless of his race.

“I disagree with that because even though Eminem is Caucasian, you cannot front on his skillset, man. You can’t deny that skillset!” Papoose said while on IG Live with Fat Joe, who added, “As much as I love and worship Melle Mel, I think he’s wrong with this one.”

50 Cent took a less diplomatic stance on the issue taking to his usual channel of communication, Instagram. Fifty points out that he might not be who he is today had there not been rappers like Eminem. “There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melly [sic] Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much,” Fif wrote on IG.