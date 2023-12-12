Kanye West Wears Black KKK Mask To Debuts Song With North West

Kanye West sure knows how to make an entrance and grab headlines whether it be for his fashion or music. In his constant effort to push the boundaries of PR stunts, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper again managed to raised eyebrows wearing a black hooded masks similar to the controversial KKK hood.

Ahead of his latest album release, Vultures, Kanye West was joined by several critical entertainers for an album listening party in Miami on Monday night.

The rapper has kept a low profile since his falling out over criticisms of Balenciaga and Adidas and losing their fashion deal that saw him slipping from billionaire status. His divorce from Kim Kardashian was also finalized without many issues at the start of this year, and he has been making silent moves and staying off social media in recent months. He’s been spotted in Italy with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and last month, he was in Saudia Arabia making music before they met up in Dubai.

The rapper has been previewing music but is still getting backlash for mentioning Jewish women. Still, West seems to be back, and he’s giving fans another masterpiece.

On Tuesday night, he was spotted with some of the biggest names in hip hop, who turned out to listen to the album. Among them was his daughter North West, who was featured in a verse.

“I love it, yeah, we gonna take over the Ye for another year/ It’s your bestie… Ms. Ms. Westie don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy X 2 / just bless me, bless me,” North West can be heard singing.

The other entertainers who turned out to support Kanye West included artists featured on the album – Lil Durk and Kodak Black, who is fresh out of jail and seen puffing on a cigar. At the same time, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, Ty Dolla $ign, Offset, and others played his songs.

Kanye also teased a “Backstreet Boys” sample, which received much adoration from fans online as the iconic 1990s song brought back memories of life 30 years ago.

In the meantime, Kanye West also appeared in good health as he was also seen performing verses from tracks on the song.

Fans also reacted to the album. “I want to hear this album. I like Kanye,” one wrote. “Ye is really a beast. He gone come back bigger and better than ever. I love the support he gets,” another said. “It’s North for me, she’s his twin, and I love that for him,” another said.