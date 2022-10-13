Kanye West Stands By Anti-Semitic Comments Amid Reunion With Ray J

Amid the backlash and fallout that Kanye West has faced in the last few days, he’s not going to back down from his recent anti-Semitic comments. Since making the comments, Ye has faced some serious upheaval in his multi-billion-dollar business empire.

The famed rapper made the comments as he addressed the ongoing controversy after attending the premiere of Candace Owens‘ new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM in Nashville on Wednesday. The premiere was held yesterday, October 12.

According to the G.O.O.D. Music artist, his comments come from a place of honesty as he speaks about personal experiences, which included his own bad experiences. He explained his side of things while speaking with a photographer outside the premiere venue.

The comments are according to TMZ, who further added that Ye said he was happy he crossed the line because he’s had some turbulent times with Jewish executives in Hollywood. He was also asked if he had any wish to cause harm to Jewish people.

“No. No way. But I do feel that in Hollywood, especially with Black entertainers, I’ve had a lot of bad experiences. And then people use that anti-Semite idea to cover up bad business, to say, ‘Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic,’” he replied.

The “Runaway” rapper added that was the reason that he was so happy to have crossed the line. This way, other people can now speak openly about things like being canceled from the bank. He added that a lot of his problems come from a place of him being one of the richest black men in American history.

Kanye West also revealed that he put $140 million in JP Morgan and never even had a chance to get a deal. However, the rest of that piece of conversation was disrupted by a passing truck, so we’re not sure who he wanted to make a deal with.

The conversation ended after that, and he took off. His defense, or lack of it, comes on the heels of Candace Owens claiming the billionaire rapper’s bank account with JP Morgan Chase had been abruptly closed.

According to an email purportedly from JP Morgan Chase, Kanye West was informed that it had decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities and asked also asked him to promptly transfer his business to another financial institution before November 21.

So far, there has been no confirmation or reason for the decision from the bank.

His fallout started last week when in a text conversation with Diddy, Ye claimed the Bad Boy boss was being controlled by Jewish people. He was incensed that his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt, which he wore at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, was criticized.

Kanye West allegedly doubled down on those comments during a taping of LeBron James’ YouTube series The Shop earlier this week, resulting in the episode being cut.