Kanye West Requests Meeting With Gap Chairman After $14m Hoodie Sales

Kanye West wants a meeting with the chairman of GAP, Bob L. Martin, after revealing his Yeezy/Gap collab hoodie made an impressive $14 million in sales.

Kanye West is proving to the naysayers that he means to dominate the fashion world. When he first said that he would dive into the highly competitive world of fashion, many of his fans mocked him, and some critics even told him to stick to music. However, as Kanye does, he proved them all wrong.

Even though he’s been unusually quiet on social media these days, he returned recently to let fans know just how successful his foray into fashion has been so far. Using Instagram, he spoke about one of his most lucrative deals to date, which is in partnership with GAP.

His post also showed that his tireless and unwavering work with his very successful Yeezy brand is still paying off.

Ye made the post earlier today, July 14, and it has served as a sort of inspiration for some to never give up on their goals.

“On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company. Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business,” he began.

According to Kanye, Martin helped him to keep going in the right direction, and his inspiration helped him to carve out the right space in the fashion world. He also shared that the partnership has profited both himself and the company in a big way.

“We’ve had 2 of the biggest sales day in Gap history since I’ve been there. We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time. I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible,” he added.

It looks like Ye’s fashion is here to stay.