Kanye West Defends Forcing Yeezy Gap Shoppers To Shop From Trash Bags

Kanye West is responding to the latest backlash following his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap line in giant-sized trash bags at gap locations.

This week, the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line drew criticism after social media users pointed out that the clothing is stacked like a pile of garbage in Gap stores, and shoppers have to dig through the large bag to find their size or examine the items.

A post this week shared that Kanye West insisted that the clothing items be removed from shelves and off of hangers and placed in large trash bags for fans to dig through.

The revelation was met with ridicule as many felt that the rapper was making a mockery of the homeless community. In an interview on Thursday, Kanye West responded to his critics, pointing out that he is an innovator and is not about to apologize for his decision to market the products in large bags resembling trash bags.

“Look, man. I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under, exactly, the way they want us to think.”

Kanye West also called out ‘the media’ as he said that they “clown the creators,” which sends a message that anything out of the norm is not acceptable, and that makes creators “less brave” about coming up with different ideas and sharing them.

The rapper also disclosed that the bags used to store the goods are not trash bags but rather “construction bags” designed to make the Yeezy Gap shopping experience informal and “egalitarian.”

“This is, like, not a joke; this is not a game,” he said. “This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, you know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Kanye West had previously hinted that the inspiration behind his latest collection was indeed homeless people.

“Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design,” he had said on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

Yeezy Gap has not reacted to the backlash. The rapper’s collaboration with the company has helped it not only to refresh itself in the fashion industry but also to earn hundreds of millions in profit from collections designed by Kanye West.