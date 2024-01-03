JusRoad242 with The U.S. Embassy

U.S. Embassy Nassau’s “JusRoad242” tour recently stopped in Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Long Island. Seeking to extend our reach far beyond New Providence, the Embassy cultivated women entrepreneurs in Grand Bahama, invested $427,000 to preserve the historic Elbow Reef Lighthouse in Abaco, donated $50,000 to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in Abaco, and forged commercial links with U.S. companies in Long Island.

The U.S. Embassy embarked on the JusRoad242 tour last year to deepen U.S.-Bahamas relations with the Family Islands. During each visit, Embassy officials engaged with policy makers, business owners, security officials, journalists, and community leaders to provide Family Island residents access to resources and opportunities. Everyone can follow the Embassy’s JusRoad242 journey on our social media platforms.

Following the October launch of this year’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, the U.S. Embassy returned to Grand Bahama in December to spread holiday cheer and discuss economic development. Chargé d’Affairs Usha Pitts spoke with Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and Grand Bahama Port Authority officials about the island’s future, while the Embassy’s economic team explored commercial opportunities with local business leaders. During one encounter, Chargé Pitts introduced orphaned children to a quintessential American sport, Ultimate Frisbee.

Abaco was next on the U.S. Embassy’s journey. From December 5-7, Chargé Pitts heard about the triumphs and challenges Abaco residents face during meetings with Member of Parliament John Pinder, the Chamber of Commerce, Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL), and the Pan-American Development Foundation (PADF). To support the international “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” the Embassy granted $50,000 to Abaco organizations to combat domestic violence and hosted a roundtable where Abaco community leaders shared ideas to prevent and protect victims.

On December 7, the Embassy celebrated the restoration of the Elbow Reef Lighthouse along with Government officials, British High Commissioner Tom Harley, Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli, local residents, and the media. A $472,000 grant from the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) enabled the restoration project.

In both Grand Bahama and Abaco, Chargé Pitts presented talented young artists with a $200 gift card for their winning submissions to the Embassy’s 2024 “Our Shared Story” calendar competition. Each student’s artwork beautifully illustrated the 50 years of partnership between the United States and The Bahamas, and was featured in the U.S. Embassy’s 2024 calendar. You can check all the winning artworks on US Embassy Nassau’s social media.

Meanwhile, the Embassy’s Economic Officer visited Long Island, December 4 – 6, to better understand the island’s economy. He met with government officials and key business owners to establish ties and learn about challenges and development opportunities.

As we start the new year, the U.S. Embassy will continue its tour throughout the Islands of The Bahamas. Remember to follow our #JusRoad242 journey on all Embassy social media pages.

Up next, Bimini!

Source: Tosheena Robinson /Public Engagement U.S Embassy

More photo highlights below: