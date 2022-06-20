Junkanoo Summer Festival Is Back, Bigger and Better

By Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Jun 20, 2022 – 2:03:39 PM

Email this article

Mobile friendly page

NASSAU, Bahamas, 20th June 2022 – Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA), in collaboration with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), is back with its largest signature cultural event — Junkanoo Summer Festival. The popular summer festival will take place on four Saturdays this July ( 2nd, 16th, 23rd and 30th July) at Arawak Cay, directly opposite the Fish Fry, from 12 p.m. – midnight, and organisers promise the festival will be bigger and better than before. Due to the Independence celebrations, there will be no Junkanoo Summer Festival on 9th July.

Of the upcoming festival, Charity Ambrister, Director of Events Management at MOTIA, said, “Now that the pandemic has receded, there has been a strong yearning for the return of our vibrant cultural festivals. The Ministry is delighted to collaborate with the JCNP to bring back Junkanoo Summer Festival, with an invitation to both locals and guests alike to come out and relish the experience of all things Bahamian.”

Locals and visitors can experience and discover Bahamian Culture and Heritage in a safe and fun environment. Featured at the Festival site will be booths displaying authentic Bahamian-made products; cultural demonstrations, a Junkanoo Museum; bread baking in the rock oven and so much more. For food and drink lovers, there will be more than 24 vendors with a wide variety of native culinary treats and beverages to choose from. For the first time, Sip and Paste will be a part of the heritage experience

where festivalgoers will get a chance to decorate their very own Junkanoo costume for a fee of $50.

“The JCNP is excited to collaborate with the Ministry to stage a dynamic cultural extravanganza that will be a treat for all ages,” said Dion Miller, the Executive Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence. “Headlined by the pulsating sound of Junkanoo, the festival’s entertainment will showcase A-list Bahamian performing artists.”

Festival attendees can enjoy music and games all day long, such as heritage competitions, culinary and mixology competitions, and there will also be a featured Kids Heritage Corner. Junkanoo A-category groups One Family, Genesis, Saxons, Roots and Valley Boys will ignite the spirit of festivalgoers with a colourful and lively performance on Arawak Cay grounds each Saturday.

Following the rush out, the entertainment will continue with high energy performances by a showstopping lineup of the country’s top musical artists: Scorch Conch, Da Rhythm Band, Shadow Band, Qpid, Nishie L.S., Lassie Doh Boys, Soulful Groovers, Shad Collie & VIPs, Shine, Fanshawn, Blaudy, The Falcons, Visage, Spank band, Dyson Knight, Veronica Bishop, Funky D, Ambassah Band, Synergy Band, Sweet Emily, Higher Level Band, Rik Carey, Lady E, D’Mac and many more.

Celebrate Bahamian culture all July long. Admission is free. For more information visit, Bahamas.com.

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page