Junkanoo gains broader recognition, worldwide

Scores of residents braved the cold to cheer on their favorite group at the 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama, with all its colourful splendour.

They were viewing, as were spectators in the capital and around the country, a unique and exhilarating cultural expression that has been affirmed by UNESCO.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg, in declaring the parade in Grand Bahama open, highlighted the fact that the UNESCO Governmental Committee inscribed Junkanoo on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in October 2023.

Minister Bowleg further explained that our national cultural festival is now legally recognized world-wide.

“So when we come here and we say, ‘the best show on earth,’ it is no longer the best show in The Bahamas, it’s the best show in the world,” he said, while pointing out to the residents and Junkanoo enthusiasts that they have much to be proud of.

A moment of silence was also observed for fallen Junkanoo Icon, founder and leader of the Swingers Junkanoo group, Anthony “Huck” Williams, who passed away just days ahead of the parade.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, in issuing a statement on Williams’ passing, hailed him as a man whose love for Bahamian culture was unquestionable and his contributions to the development of Junkanoo in The Bahamas, immeasurable.

Williams spent more than 40 years shaping the lives of hundreds of young men and women by instilling the value of our heritage and culture in Grand Bahama.

The nine groups participating in this year’s parade were Showtime, Superstar Rockers, Bushwhackers, Classic Dancers, Sting, Platinum Knights, Da Women Dem, Swingers and New Generation.

By LEDEDRA MARCHE/Bahamas Information Services

