Junkanoo brings colour and fanfare to CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York City

At the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) ‘Caribbean Week’ in New York City, Junkanoo fanfare took the stage at the Intercontinental Times Square, June 17, 2024. It brought colour, music and dancing to the CTO forum, which takes place June 16-21 in ‘the Big Apple,’ under the theme, ‘Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity.’

As Platinum headline sponsor, The Bahamas will place on full display the beauty, attractions and experiential offerings of its popular tourism product. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper will be guest speaker at the Caribbean Airlift Forum on June 19.

More Photo Highlights Below: