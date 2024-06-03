Junior National Chess Teams

The Bahamas Chess Federation proudly unveils its junior team lineup set to represent the nation at the upcoming Pan-American Youth Championship and the CAC Youth Chess Festival. These tournaments serve as crucial platforms for nurturing young talent and showcasing the Bahamas’ prowess in the world of chess.

The Pan-American Youth Championship, slated for July 15th to 20th, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, promises fierce competition, with four of the Bahamas’ top junior players vying for victory. This collaboration with the US Chess Federation and the Confederation of Chess for theAmericas amplifies the event’s prestige.

Following this, the Bahamas’ full junior contingent will embark on a journey to the CAC Youth Chess Festival, to be hosted in El Salvador from August 1st to August 8th, 2024. This event, uniting youth players from forty-two Central American and Caribbean countries, fosterscultural exchange and elevates the level of competitive chess in the region. The team’s composition reflects a blend of seasoned talents and emerging stars, all meticulously selected based on their performance in this year’s Chess Scholastic Tournament championship across various age categories.

The Bahamas Chess Federation emphasizes the crucial role of government and corporate support in empowering these young talents and propelling the future of chess in the Bahamas onto the global stage.Junior Team Roster:

Avian Pride (U18)

Valintino Charlton (U16)

Lheerin Hanchell (U16 Additional)

Sohan Umesh (U14)

Lhale Hanchell (U12)

Caerwyn Turnquest (U10)

Liam Hepburn (U8)

A’maris McGregor (Female U8)

Danica Rolle (Female U10)

Azaria Bethel (Female U10 Additional)

Eden Clarke (Female U12)

Danielle Clarke (Female U14 Additional)

Chika Pride (Female U14)The Bahamas Chess Federation invites all stakeholders to join hands in supporting these young chess prodigies as they embark on this exciting journey of representing the nation at the highest level of competition.

More Photo Highlights Below: