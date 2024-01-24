Junior Junkanoo set for January 25th – See the Lineup

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg joins officials and staff of his Ministry, representatives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and various Junkanoo stakeholders, on January 19, 2024, at the order picking and cheque presentation for the upcoming Junior Junkanoo Parade. Sol Petroleum, a long-time sponsor of the event, also presented a $50,000 cheque in aid of the upcoming Parade.

According to the Ministry, The 2024 Junior Junkanoo Lineup is as follows:

Preschool:

1. One on One Preschool

2. Refresher for Kids Development Center Preschool

3. Two by Two Preschool

Primary:

1. C.W. Sawyer Primary

2. T.G. Glover Primary

3. Yellow Elder Primary

4. Carlton E. Francis Primary

5. Albury Sayles Primary

6. Marjorie Davis Institute

7. Woodcock Primary

Junior:

1. T.A. Thompson Junior

2. C.H. Reeves Junior

All Age School:

1. Saint John’s College

2. Discovery Learning Centre

3. Jordan Prince William

4. Lyford Cay School

Senior:

1. Anatol Rodgers Senior

2. Government High School

3. C.V. Bethel Senior High

Community:

1. Flourished Again Youth Group

2. Genesis Youth Warhawks

More photo highlights: