The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Jubilee in Pompey Square’ night market & concert series, Bay Street: pop-up market featuring local artisans, Bahamian food vendors and live entertainment in the lead-up to the Bahamas 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations (July 10).

Jubilee in Pompey Square is hosted by the National Independence Secretariat — July 3-6. 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

From: Bahamas Information Services

