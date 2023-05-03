Jubilee Day Cultural Village Media Launch

The 50th Independence Anniversary Secretariat will host ‘Jubilee Day’ on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Southern Recreation Grounds and Adjacent Lot, with a Cultural Village, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and a show, slated to run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It’s a chance to wave the Flag and celebrate the nation’s achievements, leading up to the July 10 festivities — which will mark 50 years of independence. School students are pictured, Tuesday, creating and embellishing the stage with encouragement from HE Leslia Miller-Brice, chair of the Bahamas Independence Secretariat.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: