JT and Yung Miami Gets In Twitter Feud With Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex-Girlfriend

City Girls rapper JT is being accused of stalking one of Lil Uzi Vert’s ex-girlfriends, and the two exchanged words where the woman dragged her for putting up with Uzi’s cheating ways.

Lil Uzi Vert, who goes as an alternate personality Leslie, was the talk of the town recently as JT nearly scrambled him during a meltdown at the BET awards. It seems that more is coming out about why the two might be at odds because of his involvement with other women. On Sunday night, social media personality and Cardi B affiliate Ken Barbie exchanged words with JT on Twitter and brought up a woman named Saudiah and Brittany and claimed that he was telling JTs business to those women.

“You left out the part where you admitted to being well aware of Leslie’s side pieces. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your man telling them that he don’t wanna have a baby with you. You putting all this energy on the wrong THEM,” he responded to a tweet from JT.

In a screenshot of a DM argument between the two, JT says to Ken, “leave these nice young ladies out of this please. Let them sneak you know how n***as s be.”

It seems that Saudia has been watching the spat between JT and Ken Barbie and did not like the insults directed at her and responded to a shady tweet from JT claiming that she was going berserk over Uzi cheating on her and even having abortions.

“No you don’t. You love me, that’s why you so updated and think you know so much about me. Making up lies is even low for you, you do too much behind them. Crashing cars into houses, murdering babies, embarrassing yourself constantly. You do everything but leave,” Saudiah responded to JT, tweeting: “I hate a bitch that’s fake sick on they bday.”

JT later posted another tweet: “I hate a fake innocent HOE, don’t ever write me again I ain’t shame bout nothing I do, but you….lol you hot cat!”

Saudiah, however, went for the lowest blow, replying: “You’re delusional, get off my dick. Im not going back & forth over a N***a I don’t deal with. Why do you feel like you know so much about me? Obsessed. Go run your car into another house please. Crack baby.”

It seems that JT also tried to mock Saudiah about not being able to keep a man, but Saudiah quipped back, drawing Uzi and Jt’s relationship problems into the mix. “Speaking of homes, did you move your stuff back into theirs?” Saudiah, in a new deleted tweet, also denied that she was Uzi’s “side piece.”

“You constantly run with this side b*tch narrative which you know isn’t true, you’ve dm’d me, stalked me down in malls, etc, any chance you get you crash out literally (you know what I’m talking about). I don’t & have not dealt with Uzi. I know it takes a village but keep it cute, I’m clearly a trigger.”

It seems that Yung Miami also hopped into the argument and backed up JT for the first time.

In one tweet, she wrote, “Stop arguing with that hoe. @ThegirlJT Uzi didn’t do nothing for her neither can you! Leave a b*tch where they pathetic at!”

She added, “What’s the point of going back & forth if nobody ain’t getting touched???? B**ches will do anything for a RT!”