JSX Airlines announces new airlift for Abaco

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is pleased to announce the highly anticipated launch of new airlift service betweenMiami, Florida, and Marsh Harbour, Abaco, by JSX Airlines, starting December 14, 2023.

JSX Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development David Drabinsky explained that the airline will service multiple markets before it departs Florida.

“The airline’s plan is to connect Dallas (DAL) and White Plains (HPN) through Miami for service to/from Marsh Harbour, by flying 5 roundtrips per week,” Drabinsky said.

Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, The Honourable I. Chester Cooper said the effort was a collaborative one that took months of positive engagement with JSX.

“We are excited to support this new launch to match the ever-growing demand for the Abacos as travel continues an impressive recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cooper said.

“The additional air stopover arrivals from such important key markets will expose new and returning visitors to a widely refreshed product and bring tremendous economic benefits for the local community and industry stakeholders”. Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism John Pinder II, who is also an Abaconian, said the additional airlift will aid in the recovery of Abaco’s economy, which suffered thetwin blows of Dorian and the pandemic. “It’s welcome news for all of us on Abaco,” he said.

“The Ministry of Tourism is actively seeking to build direct linkages to different destinations in The Bahamas in order to spur the economic development and growth we need.”

JSX is an American air carrier that is described as a hop-on jet service. As a unique public charter operator, they offer travelers the perks of private air travel on roomy 30-seat jets, booked by-the-seat, at attainable fares.

“We look forward to this new service and hopefully adding more destinations to The Bahamas in short order”, said Drabinsky.