Joycelyn Rahming Receives Excellence in Covenant Partnership Award

Joycelyn Rahming received the Excellence in Covenant Partnership Award from Bishop Darrin M. Woods

She feeds the homeless, the poor and the disenfranchised in her community without ever looking for accolades or credit. But her quiet work she did for the Lord was recognized publicly during a special awards banquet. Joycelyn Rahming received the Excellence in Covenant Partnership Award from the New Goodwill Church of God during a Gala Banquet on December 2, 2023 at Baha Mar Resort.

According to Bishop Darrin M. Woods, Senior Pastor of The New Goodwill Church of God, Ms. Rahming was honored for her generosity to the children, elderly and anyone in need, not only in their church, but in the wider community. She is a member of Faith Temple Church of God, but she is also a “faithful, generous and loving supporter” of New Goodwill.

“Her presence is made felt during any special service or event being held, but also any random Sunday service,” he said.

“At our annual cookout fundraiser, you will see her smiling face behind the ticket booth; but the kids from the community are even happier to see her because they know she has set aside their popcorn, soda, cake and snowball money.”

“In a similar fashion, she feeds the homeless, poor and disenfranchised in the community, even supplying them with clothing. A woman with a big heart, she is deserving of the award for Excellence in Covenant Partnership.”

Ms. Rahming is the mother of Member of Parliament for Sea Breeze and Ambassador to CARICOM, Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice.

“I am celebrating my ultimate woman crush, my mom, best friend, and biggest supporter, Joycelyn Rahming,” Miller-Brice said.

“On Saturday, December 2, she was rightfully honored for her unwavering dedication and impact. As a cherished member of Faith Temple Ministries International, she wears many hats – usher, protocol officer, and altar worker. But that’s not all – she’s a two-time president at Club 6796 in Toastmasters, earning the distinguished title of Distinguished Toastmaster, the program’s highest honor.”

“My mom’s heart extends to the homeless, not only through providing meals, but also supporting ministries and churches dedicated to this cause. Her commitment shines through her involvement in the Koinonia – a non-denomination religious retreat, exemplifying her generous spirit.”

“Her favorite scripture, 2 Timothy 1:7, resonates in all she does: ‘For God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power and of love and of a sound mind.’ She is my guiding light, confidante, and inspiration. Her dedication to God and others makes her shine bright.”

The New Goodwill Church’s Gala Banquet also honored: Quintin Percentie; Adrian Ramsey Jr.; Robert “Sandy” Sands; Apostle Phalmon Ferguson; Antonio Smith; Angelina Cooper; Recina Scully; Sheila Butler; Susan Palmer; Fedline Raymond; and LaBrayna Strachan-Robinson. Bishop Charles Gardiner, Sr. gave the opening prayer and blessing of the food. Kensa Pinder gave the welcome, and entertainment was provided by Ignite Band, Mr. Garrett Cooper, and the group Unified.