The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith administered the requisite Oaths to Mrs. Joyann Ferguson-Pratt as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court, July 25, 2023 at the Office of the Governor General. Group photo, from left: Hon. Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder, Sir Cornelius, and Mrs. Ferguson-Pratt.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: