The country’s newest talk show, JourneyTV, premieres on Our TV this coming Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. It promises to bring you the most powerful, revealing and life-changing stories told by everyday people who have pushed past adversity to conquer life’s most challenging […]

Dear Editor, Owen Arthur, the late former prime minister of Barbados, wanted everyone to know that once his feet were on the soil of any CARICOM country, he was home. Arthur had the persona of a serious intellectual, passionate about Caribbean integration. His knowledge of, […]