Job Fair Impact

The Department of Labour held a job fair at the Sybil Strachan Primary School over the weekend. Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle was in attendance at the event.

She told ZNS News, “over the past twenty years in our country, we’re at the lowest in terms of unemployment rates which is the single digits. These job fairs such as Labour On The Blocks and the work that the Department of Labour Public Employment Services does is what helps to drive those numbers down. There are many people here today looking for employment but their are many people here today who have employment. They’re looking for second opportunities. They’re looking for a new opportunity. Most importantly we’re looking to engage the young people and as you know the statistics show that youth unemployment is at its lowest as well.”

The current unemployment rate is 8.8%.