Jeremy Paul Wins The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

In the final round, with back-to-back bogey-free 5-under 67s, Jeremy Paul, a 29-year-old golfer from Germany and a graduate of the University of Colorado, emerged the winner of this year’s Korn Ferry Tour at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. Now in its 7th edition, the elite golf tournament took place 14-17 Jan., at the fascinating Sandals Emerald Bay Reef Course in Exuma. Paul was one of 132 professional golfers who vied for one of the 30 coveted cards in this year’s PGA Tour.

Paul’s winning total – 17-under 271 – ranked second in tournament history, only behind Zecheng Dou’s 18- under 270 in 2019. His triumph not only showcased his golf prowess but also underscored The Bahamas’ unmatched capability as a premier destination for hosting world-class sporting events. The Hon. I Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, extended congratulations to the winning athlete, “Jeremy Paul’s remarkable victory adds a new chapter to The Bahamas’ legacy as a destination that seamlessly blends sports and paradise. We are thrilled to have hosted this prestigious event, showcasing our commitment to providing a world-class experience for both athletes and fans.”

Commenting on his winning performance, Paul said, “Once I got on the golf course, I honestly felt pretty comfortable. I knew I was hitting the ball really well, but I think that was actually a benefit of this course, because I was able to stay in the moment.” Paul joins the ranks of PGA TOUR winners Akshay Bhatia (2022) and Sungjae Im (2018) as the only winners of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay who carded a bogey-free final round.

The second segment of the 26-event 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, hosted by The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, kicked off on 21 Jan. in The Abacos and concludes on 24 Jan. 2024.

Source: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism