Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai’s Cheating Allegations In Bitter Divorce

A representative for Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins is rubbishing speculations that he had cheated on Jeannie Mai during their marriage. The estranged couple is in the throes of divorce, which is threatening to become nasty.

Earlier this week, Jeannie Mai’s lawyers filed new documents addressing the couple’s division of property, but media houses picked up on the wording of the filing that spoke to the examination of property division being dependent on the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

The filing hinted that Jeezy may have cheated on her, and the court would need to examine whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement would be enforced for breach as to infidelity.

According to the filing, Jeannie wanted the court to “enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity,” which widely speaks to all acts of cheating.

The prenup agreement states that one party would be entitled to a financial payout in the event the other spouse cheated. Cheating, in this case, doesn’t necessarily mean intimate relationships outside marriage but also texting, FaceTiming, and Direct Messages on social media. Jeannie Mai did not share details of her allegations.

According to the documents, Jeannie Mai also wanted the court’s discretion to allow her to amend her claim at any stage of the proceedings and hinted that she did not want to address the specific “conduct” regarding her latest filing.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Jeezy’s rep said that the artiste had been nothing but a faithful husband to her.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” US Weekly quoted the rep.

Jeezy has not addressed the claim, but in an interview earlier this month with Nia Long, the rapper claimed that “real n***s don’t cheat” after Long seemingly spoke about her relationship with Ime Udoaka and how the cheating affected her.

However, many of Jeezy’s fans have attacked her as they speculate that because he filed for a divorce, she is somehow responsible for whatever the reason that led to the demise of their marriage.

In his recent sit down with Nia Long, the Atlanta rapper did not just insist that real men don’t cheat but also revealed that he and his estranged wife had gone to therapy to address whatever marital problems they had going on. Clearly, the therapy was not enough to save their marriage.

Jeezy also accuses Jeannie Mai of gatekeeping their daughter Monaco and is asking the court for an emergency hearing to work out temporary custody.