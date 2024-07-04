Japanese Car Fraud

The Comptroller of Customs and the Consumer Protection Commission are warning Bahamians about suspected fraud schemes that have been uncovered in relation to the import of Japanese vehicles.

Customs Comptroller, Ralph Munroe spoke with ZNS News on Wednesday. He said, “our inquiries into several matters have revealed a pattern where at first a buyer contracts the purchase and pay in full the amount for a vehicle in Japan. The shipping documents are then sent to the buyer and the vehicle is placed on the vessels cargo manifest and shipped in the buyers name. At some point along the voyage to The Bahamas the vehicle is sold again to another buyer and the name on the ship’s cargo manifest is changed to reflect that of the second buyer who is also provided with an invoice, payment receipt and a bill of lading for the same vehicle.”

Munroe says this issue is clearly a legal one. “Title of property is a matter for the court. Anyone who disputes title they must go before the court. We are not the forum for such adjudication. And of course, the person often time can come to an agreement amongst themselves if they choose,” he said.

The Comptroller said that vehicles involved in such schemes remain with the shipping agent for five business days then warehoused by the Customs Department. Munroe said, customs would be in no possession to process them, that is to enter them, until such time as the dispute regarding the title is cleared up.”

The Consumer Protection Commission released a statement on Tuesday informing the public of another scheme regarding Japanese vehicles. The statement outlined how the operation is carried out, “consumers purchase a vehicle or vehicles from a local dealer who promises to import with an agreed fifty percent (50%) deposit and with the understanding that the fifty percent (50%) balance is to be paid upon the vehicle’s arrival in The Bahamas.”

The Commission also provided tips for persons purchasing vehicles advising Bahamians to stay informed and vigilant.

