Janaees Hosts Back To School Block party

Martha Wallace, center, Janaees Managing Director, presents summer interns with free uniforms and back to school supplies

Janaees Uniform Center held a Back to School Block Party to say thank you to patrons and to give kids a fun day before they go back to school and hit the books. Janaees occupies an entire block on Chesapeake Road, Nassau, making it a true block party with a bouncing castle, hamburgers and hotdogs, popcorn, snowcones, and giveaways from Janaees and its block party partner, BTC. Patrons who visited the store during the block party received a 20 per cent discount on their purchases. Many also received gifts including gym bags, stainless steel durable lunch tins, books, pens and pencils.

DJ Godson played up-tempo Gospel music while kids and parents enjoyed the festivities. A ZNS live remote hosted by Kashegan Adderley brought even more patrons to the party to enjoy the discounts and giveaways. Janaees managing director Martha Wallace said Janaees wanted to do something special for its customers for back to school – an annual occurrence that has become one of the highlights of the company, which has been in existence for decades. Mrs Wallace said the company also took the time to show appreciation to more than 20 students who worked at Janaees for the summer, by providing them with free uniforms and back to school supplies. During their summer internship, the students had the opportunity to learn new skills as well as open a savings account to give them a good start for the future.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Martha Wallace presents a customer and his son with a back to school gift bagMartha Wallace,left, dances with a patron during the Back to School Block PartyJanaees gives away hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn and snow cones during the block partyMartha Wallace, right, greets patrons as they receive 20 per cent off their purchases during the Back to School Block PartyDJ Godson played up-tempo Gospel music during Janaees Back to School Block PartyA father and his children enjoy snow cones by the bouncing castle at Janaees Uniform Center Back to School Block PartyA patron of Janaees Uniform Center gets a cool snow cone on a sunny day