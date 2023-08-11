Janaees Empowers Students through Summer Internship

Mrs. Martha Wallace, far left, with her 2023 summer student interns at Janaees Uniform Center

Twenty-three Bahamian students have the opportunity to practice great customer skills, be exposed to inventory and warehouse practices, enhance their computer skills, learn embroidery, and earn their own money through a Summer Internship Programme at Janaees Uniform Center.The programme, which Janaees hosts every summer, has its biggest cadre of interns to date. Martha Wallace, Manager of Janaees, said the company has proudly hosted this annual programme for more than a decade, with the exception of a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The programme came back into effect in 2022, and this year, has exceeded expectations.Janaees internships are solely funded by the company and are not subsidized by the Government Summer Internship Programme. “We believe that our programme is more than about earning summer cash,” Mrs. Wallace said.

“We ensure that each intern has a bank account in order to get paid. By opening the account with their parents, they are automatically exposed to banking and are encouraged to begin saving. By developing saving habits earlier in life, these interns have the opportunity to be far ahead of their peers by the time they graduate.”There’s also a sense of responsibility that comes with coming to work on time and learning important work ethics, Mrs. Wallace added. Students are working in various departments at Janaees, including sales, digital manufacturing, and embroidery. “I am happy to help mold them into productive citizens who will succeed in their future endeavours by applying life principles coupled with good morale,” Mrs. Wallace said.

Two of the students in Janaees 2023 Summer Internship Programme are repeat interns. Three of the summer interns from the 2022 cohort were graduating and had the opportunity to become full-time employees at Janaees Uniform Center. One is a cashier, one works in embroidery, and one is a warehouse worker. They join a number of other employees who were once summer interns.

Source: Felicity Darville