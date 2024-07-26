Jamaican Nurse Practitioner Champions Preventive Healthcare

News Americas, New York, NY, August 8, 2024: “Preventive healthcare is my passion,” says Jamaican-born Adult Health Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Karlene Lawrence, who has over two decades of experience in Preventive Medicine across various health centers in New York City and Long Island.

Dr. Karlene Lawrence is a nurse practitioner based in NYC but born in Jamaica. (Photo courtesy of Ian Buddington)

Born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, Dr. Lawrence attended Holy Childhood Preparatory and High Schools in Kingston, Jamaica, before immigrating to the USA at 17. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Molloy College in Rockville Centre with the goal of becoming a Nurse-Midwife. After obtaining a Midwifery and Women’s Health Graduate degree from New York University, she began practicing in outpatient settings in Queens and Brooklyn. It was at this juncture that her focus changed. “I realized that the care of my female patients was incomplete because I was unable to care for their male partners. That prompted me to pursue an Adult Nurse Practitioner Post Graduate Certificate. Over time, it became apparent that my true passion was educating patients about illness prevention and achieving wellness, rather than ‘problem-focused’ appointments and treating an illness after it was already diagnosed.”

Dr. Lawrence returned to school in 2017 and received a Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree from SUNY Stony Brook University in 2019. During this time, she married educator, musician, and cultural historian LeRoy Graham Jr., who “stepped up in a major way” to assist with raising their three children while she pursued her academic and professional goals.

Dr Karlene Lawrence and husband LeRoy Graham. (Photo courtesy of Ian Buddington)

Among her many honors are The Louis and Rachel Rudin Foundation Scholarship, the New York State Advanced Nursing Education Traineeship Scholarship, and the New York State Primary Care Service Corps Scholarship. She is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Currently, Dr. Lawrence serves as the Doctor of Nursing Practice / Nurse Practitioner on a multimillion-dollar Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The program aims to transform the healthcare workforce and community in Brooklyn by establishing a new wellness clinic for adults aged 65 years and older. The clinic will also serve as a training facility for students from all schools and colleges at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

“Many chronic health conditions are preventable with proper nutrition, adherence to periodic screenings, and taking medication as advised, leading to longer, healthier lives free of common illnesses,” states Dr. Lawrence.

She emphasized that regular screenings for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and cancers such as breast, prostate, and colon can lead to early diagnosis, less complicated treatments, lower healthcare costs, and more successful outcomes. “This is why preventive healthcare and wellness are my passions. Early in my career, I realized that ‘prevention is better than cure’ is very accurate and applicable. Preventive healthcare became the focus of my practice many years ago and remains so until today.”

Dr. Lawrence also addresses challenges in the healthcare system, such as lack of access to affordable healthcare, payment constraints from insurance companies, stigmas towards various health conditions, and biases against older patients and those with mental health issues. “The sad reality is that a majority of the world’s population have challenges understanding healthcare discussions or instructions due to low or no literacy. This hinders the achievement of desired preventive healthcare goals. Unfortunately, the current United States health system can be complicated and difficult to navigate, a longstanding and complex issue that requires an immediate solution to ensure that ‘best treatment’ is always the goal for ALL patients.”

“My goal as a health and wellness educator-presenter is to increase awareness, comprehension, and adherence to recommended preventive health screening guidelines, improve health literacy, and eliminate occurrences of health disparities. I am also passionate about empowering individuals through education to prevent diseases, promote health, and maintain wellness as they age in their own residences,” she explained.

However, Dr. Lawrence acknowledges that she cannot achieve these goals alone. “At the end of the day, we still have to resolve the challenges in our healthcare system, and that will not be done overnight. It is vital that we foster the necessary cooperation between all healthcare stakeholders to arrive at more effective healthcare solutions. The lives of our fellow citizens literally depend on it.”

