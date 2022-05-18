Jack Harlow Use Kanye West To Respond To Brandy Calling Him Out

Jack Harlow has been getting flack for his recent comments about not knowing Brandy is Ray J’s sister and not even knowing one of her biggest songs, “Angels in Disguise.” The YSL rapper also came under fire by Brandy herself, who responded to the melee.

During his interview last week, Harlow failed miserably at identifying Brandy’s 1998 song. It was only after a not so savory hint was given by one of the hosts that he picked up.

“Her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you could argue,” the host said before he finally connected the dot but made things worse by revealing that he didn’t know they were related.

“Who’s Ray J’s sister?” he asked as the penny finally dropped. “Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life!”

On Tuesday, the legendary singer commented on the faux pas as Jack Harlow continues to be dragged by hip hop insiders and fans.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep,” she joked.

She added another tweet after a fan said she was late to the show.

“I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking. but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago.”

“See, I can have a little fun too. hehe…all love,” she said in another tweet.

Jack Harlow also seems to have responded to Brandy on Tuesday evening as he shared a photo of Brandy and Ray J smiling with her song “Bring Me Down,” also playing in another story.

Jack was also careful to ensure that the interlude into the song was cropped where Brandy says, “I always knew that one day… they’d try to bring me down… way down.”

Meanwhile, even though Brandy has viewed the situation with humor, others haven’t been as generous. India Arie last week called out the rapper for not knowing who Brandy is.

“Just because you make Black music doesn’t mean you know Black culture,” she wrote on Instagram. “If U don’t know Brandy’s voice when you hear it … WHO EVEN ARE YOU?

“When an ACTUAL MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! Deduces one of the industries MOST IMPORTANT VOICES @Brandy to [Ray J’s] SISTER? who is famous (mostly) for his Proximity to Kim Kardashians,” she ridiculed Harlow, who was just two months old when the song was released.

In the meantime, many fans have defended Harlow mainly because of his age (24) which means he couldn’t have known all of the music of the past.