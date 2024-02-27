Ja Rule Denied Entry Into The UK, Fans Blame 50 Cent

Ja Rule announced that he was denied entry into the UK days before his tour starts on March 1 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The veteran rapper shared a message on X on Tuesday (February 27), venting that he spent half a million dollars of his own money to put together the show for his fans only to be told at the last minute that the country would not grant him access possibly due to past criminal record.

“I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in,” Ja Rule wrote. “I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come.”

In another post, he said, “The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison.”

Ja Rule / X

Ja Rule has a series of shows lined up for the UK starting on March 1, 2024, in Cardiff. He also has shows in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, and Liverpool.

Ja Rule isn’t the first rapper to be denied entry into the UK. In 2007, West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg was refused a visa to enter the UK for touring duties with Diddy. Several other rappers have, over the years, run into problems with UK immigration.

Dancehall artist Popcaan also ran into several problems with UK authorities while traveling to the country, which he blamed on incorrect information allegedly sent by the Jamaican Police Force to their UK counterparts.

Ja Rule has not indicated if he will appeal the matter or what course of action he will take. As of now, it seems those show dates will be canceled.

In the meantime, some fans are already reacting to the news with some blaming Ja’s longtime nemesis 50 Cent. “50 Cent made that call and tell them don’t let you in Ja take it up with 50,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Now why would 50 Cent do some ish like this let that mean eat Fif come on man.”