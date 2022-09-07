Ishawna Signs Her First International Record Deal With Payday Records

Ishawna has signed her first international recording label deal with New York-based label Payday Records.

The artist shared the wonderful news with her 857K Instagram followers on Wednesday where she thanked producer Skatta Burrell and Payday’s Patrick Moxey. Ishawna has been in the game for roughly a decade and her recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran only helped to raise her international profile.

“SIGNED, SEALED AND READY TO DELIVER I am super excited to announce that I just signed my first International Record Deal,” she said as she thanked label executive Patrick Moxey, who is well-known in the music industry and is the former head of Sony as well as the label teams for bringing her on board.

“I’m so grateful to have you apart of my journey. Thank you @skattaburrell for always believing in me, I’m so happy to share this moment with you. To my amazing fans and everyone that believed in me THANK YOU!!!! This is only the beginning TEAM ISHY LETS GO!!!” she added.

According to a write-up on the company, Payday Records is a hip-hop label launched in 1992 by Patrick Moxey. Among the artists that Payday’s roster once held are Jeru the Damaja, Jay Z, Mos Def (via his first group U.T.D.), Junior Tucker, Screechy Dan, Showbiz & A.G., WC and the Madd Circle, and many others.

In recent times, the label relaunched on November 2, 2017, with the track “Our Streets,” by DJ Premier and A$AP Ferg.

In the meantime, producer Skatta Burrell also shared his congratulations for Ishawna, whom he has been working with in recent times since she was a part of Downsound Records.

“I DON’T STOP UNTIL IT’S DONE. Congratulations @mslegendary on Signing Your first International Record Deal. Patrick Moxey We finally made it happen and we about to do great things,” he wrote.

Skatta Burrell added along with a photo of himself and Moxey, “Really excited for what’s coming.”

Ishawna recently received a bump up in her career after releasing her song “Brace It” featuring chart-topping artist Ed Sheeran. The two collaborated following her remix of his “Shape of You” song, a track called “Equal Rights” that has incensed many dancehall fans but also showed off Ishawna’s writing and singing skills.

The self-proclaimed Dancehall Cinderella continues to make a mark on her own and has not backed down from artists like Bounty Killer, who criticized her “Equal Rights” track and later suffered her wrath at Reggae Sumfest this year as she used his image as a prop in her performance that not only outraged the artist but also fans of the artist.