Irv Gotti Called Out, Says He Banged Ashanti Before Recording ‘Happy’

Irv Gotti catches more heat after sharing he and Ashanti relationship inspired her hit single “Happy.”

Irv Gotti is claiming Ashanti’s hit song “Happy,” released in 2002, was written right after he and the singer had sex. The two are no longer on speaking terms after Ashanti signaled in 2019 that she wanted complete control of her masters, and she has made efforts to re-record her albums produced by Murder Inc. after Gotti refused to hand them over.

In his Drink Champs interview, Irv Gotti says he and Ashanti were romantically involved and that their ‘relationship’ “helped” her career as he shared a story he says will be explored in his Murder Inc. documentary.

According to him, he was the one who came up with the lyrics for the track. “It helped her,” Irv says when asked if his alleged fling with Ashanti affected their business relationship.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, you know, a n****a be creative after [sex] … I think of the whole track in the shower,” Irv says as he sings the melodies of the song.

Irv Gotti said after showering, he goes to producer Chink Santana. The producer said he wanted the song to be a summertime feel-good joint that came about as a result of the energy he and Ashanti shared at the time.

Gotti seems to have a beef with Ashanti, on whom the majority of his interview focused, as he also shared that he was hurt when he found out that she and Nelly were dating.

Gotti’s latest statements are inconsistent with others he made in the past, including those from a previous Wendy Williams interview where he said that he and Ashanti never had sex.

Ashanti has not responded to any of Gotti’s ramblings on Drink Champs. Fans online called Gotti obsessed, and many are of the view that being bitter, Gotti ended Ashanti’s career over his hurt feelings.

“Irv Gotti need stop using Ashanti name for clout, it’s been 20 years MOVE ON BITTER BETTY. She didn’t want to be the side chick to a married man anymore. I wonder how his ex-wife (maybe) feel, she the one who got dealt a awful hand,” one fan said.

“It’s crazy how he continues to tell on himself by admitting to things when it’s known that he was married during these escapades. He says him and his wife were separated at the time but he also said him & Ashanti never had sex. So we don’t know what to believe,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Irv Gotti beat the Feds in a million-dollar money-laundering trial but instead of telling that story, he chooses to talk about that time he slept with Ashanti 20 years ago,” another said.

“The way Irv gotti referencing Ashanti on drink champs you would think he wanna fight her and he’s definitely hurt,” another added.