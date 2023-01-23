International Youth Cultural Exchange To Be Beneficial To Participants

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 23, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Acting Director of Youth Empowerment, Sahira Joseph says an upcoming Youth Cultural Exchange Programme will be very beneficial for the national youth who take part.

She was at the time speaking with ZIZ News about the International Youth Cultural Exchange Program this July, at the International Peace Garden on the border between the United States and Canada.

She said this type of experience can have a positive impact on the holistic development of the youth.

She said “Experiences like this inspire new learning. And they can be so powerful in imprinting memories on a young person’s brain because they get to meet new friends and perform new music and, you know, provide new inspiration to encourage continued study. And that is that is key there.”

She said this experience also serves to boost the young performers’ self-confidence.

“You want them to move on feeling like, yes, I can do this. I can be the next top musician or top performer in my field. You want to build those levels of confidence in our young people,” she said.

According to information out of the Department of Youth Empowerment, the purpose of the camp is to encourage the development of a greater understanding among the youth of the world using music as the universal language.

It targets students between the ages of 14-18 on the border between

The camp will feature master classes, music theory, private lessons and full ensemble rehearsals.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment will be selecting two students who are outstanding in the field of music for this opportunity that covers the areas of Band, Musical Theatre, Choir, Piano, Guitar, Jazz Band, Vocal Jazz and Orchestra.

-30-

NewsAmericasNow.com