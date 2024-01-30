International agencies conduct Access Control Workshop training for Airport Authority employees

Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell attended the opening of an Access Control Workshop for Airport Authority employees, conducted jointly by the Organization of American States/Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (OAS/CICTE) and US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) National Aviation Security (AVSEC). The opening ceremony was held at the Airport Authority Training Room, Lynden Pindling International Airport, January 29, 2024.

