The Ministry of Health and Wellness held a one-day forum at the National Training Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 13, 2023 on the topic, ‘Integration for Health System Strengthening in The Bahamas.’

Some topics discussed included the Impact of PAHO’s Strategy in promoting Health Services Delivery Networks; Opportunities for securing alternate financing to accelerate National Development; and Global trends and challenges in the development and retention of human capital for Health Systems.

Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville said the forum is aimed at developing ‘One Country, One Plan for Health.’

Attending the workshop were personnel of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and health system programmes stakeholders. The forum was facilitated by Mr. Colin Higgs Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: