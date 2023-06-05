Insurance Commission Continues Its Partnership With Lupus 242

In recognition of lupus awareness month in May, the Insurance Commission of The Bahamas recently made a donation to local non-profit support group Lupus 242. This is the third year that the Commission has partnered with the group to assist its members with the purchase of medication and pharmaceutical supplies. Vice President of Lupus 242 Shonalee Johnson, (second from right), thanked Superintendent of Insurance Michele Fields (center) and her team at the Insurance Commission for continuing to support persons in The Bahamas living with the chronic disease. Since its inception in 2012, Lupus 242 has focused on raising awareness and providing education and support to its members. This month, the group held a series of events including a POP-UP Run and a paint n sip art fundraiser.

Lupus 242 also encouraged Bahamians everywhere to P.O.P (Put On Purple) For Lupus every Friday in May. The month ended with a Health Talk on Saturday May 27th at UB with Rheumatologists Dr. K. Neil Parker and Dr. Anishka Rolle along with HR Specialist Lashanta Smith who spoke on Managing Lupus In The Workplace. Pictured from l to r: Yolande Rolle, Deputy Legal Counsel, Insurance Commission, Sharanda Humes, Legal Officer, Insurance Commission, Michele Fields, Superintendent of Insurance, Shonalee Johnson, Vice President of Lupus 242 Association and Jamell Bodie, Manager-Supervision at the Insurance Commission and a lupus fighter.