Innovate Grand Bahama High School Career Fair, timely

Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey stands with two students from Eight Mile Rock High School during the Innovate Grand Bahama High School Job Fair.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey said the second annual ‘Innovate Grand Bahama High School Career Fair’ comes at an appropriate time when so many new businesses and job opportunities are being created in Grand Bahama.

Addressing high school students who flooded the Grand Lucayan resort ballroom for the one-day fair on Monday, November 6, 2023, Minister Moxey said the event was so important for Grand Bahama Island to ensure Grand Bahama high school students were made aware of the various careers that are open to them.

Twenty-three companies participated in the job fair.

“There is so much that’s happening on the island when it comes to development and we wanted these students to know that there are so many options available to them right here at home,” said Minister Moxey.

“As we know, this island is the industrial capital of The Bahamas. We want Grand Bahama to continue to be the island known as the place for maritime and logistics, home of events and entertainment and innovation. So, it seemed only natural to host a career fair like this.

“I’m so glad that we have so many students who are participating in this fair. It includes all of the senior schools on the island — students in grades 10 thru 12 and they’re all here to learn about the various career and job opportunities available to them here in Grand Bahama.”

Minister Moxey said the Ministry for Grand Bahama was pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational training and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to host the one-day career fair.

Noting that the Innovate Grand Bahama High School Career Fair was designed to familiarize students in grades 10 through 12 with career opportunities, she highlighted that Grand Bahama has one of the most diverse economies in The Bahamas, inclusive of industry, maritime, hotel and tourism, as well as agriculture and fisheries and that initiatives like the fair support the growth of the island’s workforce.

“The Davis/Cooper Administration aims to bridge the skills gap that presently exists in the workforce in The Bahamas and Grand Bahama in particular,” she added. “The Innovate Grand Bahama High School Career Fair exposes our students to industries to encourage the pursuit of further education in related fields in which they express interest.

“This is helping to support economic growth for Bahamians who are poised to take advantage of these opportunities. We aim to retain local talent and prevent brain-drain of our young people. We are enhancing our competitiveness with a skilled workforce that will assist industries in Grand Bahama to remain competitive.”

One of the unique aspects of this year’s Job Fair was the addition of a ‘Reality Desk.’ Students were invited to go around to the various companies and businesses represented, find one they were most interested in and then go to the ‘Reality Desk,’ where they were given a breakdown of their possible salary at that company, as well as possible expenses they would incur as working adults, inclusive of utilities, phone, rent, groceries. The goal was to allow the students to get an idea of what it would be like to be an employee, and a working adult.

By ANDREW COAKLEY/Bahamas Information Services

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper (right) and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey (left) pose for a photo with Deputy Head Girl of Grand Bahama Christian Academy, Layla Leathen, during the one-day Innovate Grand Bahama High School Job Fair, Grand Lucayan resort, November 6, 2023.